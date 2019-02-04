Have your say on fighting crime in Bucks

The Bucks Community Safety Partnership are seeking your views on how to best to tackle crime in the county in 2019.

In consultation with the public, the group developed a three year plan, which runs from 2017 to 2020, and outlines the four key priorities for members to tackle.

Buckinghamshire County Council cabinet member for community engagement and public health Noel Brown said: “Every year we seek feedback from residents as to whether the four priorities we set in 2017 to tackle crime and disorder are still relevant.

"The key priorities are in the Safer Bucks Plan and we would appreciate you taking part and giving your opinion in our short online survey.”

The four 'key priorities' are safeguarding against vulnerability and exploitation, tackling violence and abuse, reducing re-offending and helping communities to be more resilient.

The partnership's members include Bucks County Council, the district councils, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service, Thames Valley Police and the Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

If you would like to complete the survey, which closes on February 15 visit www.research.net/r/safetyinbucks

If you would like to read the Safer Bucks three year plan for 2017-2020 visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/media/4508973/safer-bucks-plan-2017-20-published.pdf