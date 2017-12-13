Have your say on plans to extend cycleway through Buckingham

A consultation on plans to extend a cycleway so that it covers more of Buckingham is underway.

Residents are being invited to have their say on plans to extend the cycleway along the A413 Buckingham Road

Proposals are on the table to extend the cycleway along the A413 Buckingham Road into the town centre.

Under the plans, the two ‘arms’ of the cycleway will extend beyond the A421 ring road roundabout - one arm would go through the Badgers estate to Cornwalls Meadow, and the second arm would go along London Road to serve the Swan Pool, the George Grenville Academy, the Buckingham School and the Royal Latin School.

A consultation has been launched this week seeking views from residents and businesses on plans for the route to cut through the Badgers estate.

The 5.6 mile shared footway and cycleway, from Winslow to the A421 roundabout at Buckingham, opened in January 2017.

At summer peak times trip counters along the route registered more than 100 cycle journeys a day.

Funding of £350,000 for the improvements to the cycleway, if they go ahead, will come from developer contributions.

This week county councillor Charlie Clare, who represents the Badgers estate, set out on his bike to deliver letters inviting residents to take part in the public consultation.

Cllr Clare said: “This is a great opportunity for residents to help shape the way sustainable travel develops in Buckingham.”

Mark Shaw, deputy leader and transport cabinet member said: “I’m delighted we’re able to extend this important link right into the town centre.

“We’ve already seen how well used it is and I hope this extension will encourage even more residents to consider other means of getting around.”

If the plans are given the green light, work on the cycleway extension through the Badgers estate could start in spring 2018.

Consultation on plans for the London Road arm will start early next year.

The deadline for submitting your feedback is January 24.

To have your say visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/buckinghamcycleway