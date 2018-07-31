Hay barn in Middle Claydon converted into wedding venue

A new wedding and events venue set in a former hay barn has opened in the picturesque countryside between Middle Claydon and Steeple Claydon and will be holding a wedding fayre on Sunday 5 August.

Built in the grounds of a 17th century farmhouse the venue combines the rustic, including a vaulted beamed ceiling, with the latest lighting and sound system technology.

The Winters Tale Country Barn wedding fayre will have promotional offers for wedding bookings and 18 wedding suppliers will be attending including specialists in bridal wear, florists, caterers and photographers.

Owner Christine Hodgins said:

“This is a dream come true and has only been made possible with help from friends and family who have worked ceaselessly to complete it. It is a stunning barn and we hope it will be popular with couples – it has so much to offer.”

The venue also offers on site accommodation with an antique four poster bed and balcony overlooking the fields.

Visit their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/winterstalecountrybarn.

For further information please call 01296 738040 or email info@winterstalecountrybarn.co.uk