Buckingham Town Council motions for public meeting on healthcare

At this week's Buckingham Town Council Environment Committee meeting there was a motion for a public meeting to take place in response to concerns over healthcare provision in the town.

In recent months this paper has informed the people of Buckingham about the closing of local hospitals in Marlow and Thame without public consultation, and that no risk assessment has taken place regarding potential changes to GP provision in the town.

Councillor Christine Strain-Clark's motion reads:

“Due to the community's perceived threat to Buckingham hospital, and in the light of the proposed medical centre at Lace Hill, this committee recommends that Buckingham Town Council organise a public meeting to discuss residents concerns and invite the Swan Practice, the CCG and other interested party's to attend.”

The environment committee includes healthcare within its remit so plans can progress immediately, with details due to be confirmed at the next full council meeting on 19 November.

Speaking to the paper, Ms Strain-Clark said:

“We need to hear what everyone says in a public forum.”

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, who seconded the motion, was keen to express the shape the meeting must take in his view, saying:

“Having been involved for a number of years in such matters it's important that the meeting is chaired by the Mayor or the Town Clerk and constructed in such a way that the public get to speak, and of course it's incumbent upon the powers that be to give proper answers.”

No date has currently been set for the meeting but it is hoped that all relevant party's can be brought together before Christmas.