Padbury food takeaway service shows the way to Ve-go

A new Padbury based vegan food takeaway service has proved a hit after holding a pop-up restaurant near Buckingham.

Vego Foods is the brainchild of Chelsea Taylor, 22, who got the idea while at university.

Vego foods, pop up restaurant at Twigs Nursery near Buckingham - Owner Chelsea Taylor

Chelsea held a pop-up restaurant at Twigs Nursery near Buckingham on Saturday September 15 and the event went better than Chelsea could ever have imagined.

She said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came and supported our pop-up at Twigs Nursery.

“We were astonished and amazed at the turn out, it was far bigger than we ever expected.

“However, due to the incredible support, we completely sold out of our dishes and packaging before 3pm!”

Chelsea lived in Padbury before going to university in Brighton where she studied politics, philosophy and ethics.

It was while at university that the inspiration for Vego Foods came.

Chelsea said: “There was a vegan food service in Brighton which was very successful.

“My university course helped me to understand the ethical side so I set up Vego with the mission to make ethical, nutritional and tasty food that is accessible to all.

“When I returned to Buckingham I saw there was a gap in the market and decided to set one up here.”

The service has recently launched its autumn menu which includes starters such as tomato and basil bruschetta, a range of burgers, a sharing platter which includes garlic bread and battered cauliflower wings, autumn food such as Thai red curry and desserts including chocolate fudge cake.

The service operates Wednesdays to Fridays between 5pm and 10pm and has a special Sunday roast service between 1pm and 7pm on a Sunday.

Chelsea said: “I do all the cooking and then I have a couple of guys who do deliveries for me.

“Our dishes are not only made from the earth but returned to the earth because our packaging is 100% compostable.”

For the pop-up at Twigs Nursery Chelsea was joined by her partner Connor who stepped in to help for the day.