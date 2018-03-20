PICTURE GALLERY: Walkers brave freezing temperatures in Buckingham for event to raise awareness of mental health

Around fifty walkers braved the freezing temperatures to take part in a wander around Buckingham on Sunday March 18.

As well as enjoying a wander around the town’s parks and footpaths, the event gave participants the chance to discuss issues surrounding the mental health of young people.

Strolling Conversation about mental health and young people in Buckingham

Around fifty people took part in the walk which was followed by a cake sale and raffle in aid of Buckinghamshire Mind.

This part of the day was organised by University of Buckingham students Maia Okoloba and Daria Ermolenko.

The whole event was co-ordinated by mayor Jon Harvey, High Sheriff Peter Kara and the University of Buckingham’s vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon.

Jim Symington, National Advisor to the Royal College of Psychiatrists, spoke briefly about helping young people deal with mental health issues.

Among the guests present were vice-chancellor of the Open University Peter Horrocks (together with his spaniel Holly), and former High Sheriffs Milly Soames and Carolyn Cumming.

Mayor Jon Harvey said: “This was an inspiring and uplifting way to consider what more we can each do to help young people have good mental health and well-being.

“I am so grateful to everyone who helped make this happen and everyone who came along.

“I hope to do this again next year!”

Buckinghamshire High Sheriff Peter Kara added: “It was wonderful to see so many brave the adverse weather to support the walking, talking conversation on mental wellbeing for young people.

“The consensus on early intervention as a means of reducing the ever-increasing numbers affected by mental issues and the need to treat individuals holistically underlined the need for more focused attention on the problem.

“I would like to thank the mayor of Buckingham, the vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham and the Open University for their combined support for this event, and for helping to highlight the importance of this issue.”

Sir Anthony Seldon said: “A number of interesting ideas and suggestions came out of the walk and talk.

“It was great to see so many people with a real passion for improving the mental health or our young people mingling and sharing ideas.

“Joining forces to tackle the issue is the best approach.

“The people of Buckinghamshire showed their grit by turning out in droves on one of the coldest days of the year because they wanted to focus on this most important of issues.”

The wide range of charities represented on the day included Buckinghamshire Mental Health charity Lindengate and MIND.

Also present was Phil Mould, Group Commander for community safety policy for Bucks Fire and Rescue, Ian Revell, chief executive of the Milton Keynes Community Foundation, scout and guide leaders.

Scouts from 3rd Buckingham Scouts helped with marshalling while Waitrose supplied water and healthy snack bars for walkers free of charge.