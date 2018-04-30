PICTURE SPECIAL: Fundraising walk in Buckingham to help mesothelioma sufferer

Support and fundraising was the order of the day at a walk in aid of the charity Mesothelioma UK in Buckingham on April 22.

Around 30 people completed a 10km walk to help raise funds to fight a life-changing cancer strain.

The sponsored walk was in aid of the Mesothelioma UK charity and was organised by Diane Morrison whose daughter Tiffany Pearce suffers from the condition. Walkers met at Sainsbury’s in Buckingham before taking the route of the park run twice to make up the 10km distance on a beautiful sunny day.

Mesothelioma UK is a type of cancer that develops in the layer of tissue that covers many vital organs.

Diane said that the group received a lot of support including from The Crown in Gawcott and the bakery which gathered sponsors.

