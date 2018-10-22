St John Ambulance volunteers in Buckinghamshire take delivery of new treatment centre

Buckinghamshire-based volunteers with St John Ambulance, the nation’s leading first aid charity, are celebrating taking delivery of a new vehicle which will be based at the charity’s Aylesbury unit.

Buckinghamshire-based volunteers with St John Ambulance, the nation’s leading first aid charity, are celebrating taking delivery of a new vehicle which will be based at the charity’s Aylesbury unit.

Referred to as a treatment centre, it is one of over 50 vehicles which are being handed over throughout the UK in a phased programme throughout 2018.

The vehicles have been secured thanks to a capital grant by the Mark Master Masons through their Mark Benevolent Fund to the Order of St John with the specific aim of providing new ambulances, treatment centres and support vehicles to St John Ambulance, the Order’s operational arm in England and the Islands.

David Tremaine, of Mark for Buckinghamshire, said:

“I am pleased and proud to present the vehicle on behalf of the Mark Benevolent Fund, to St John Ambulance in Buckinghamshire. As a former Divisional Officer in the Order I know how important such a vehicle is to the volunteers and to the community they serve.”

For more information about St John Ambulance, please visit: www.sja.org.uk