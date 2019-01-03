Work to begin on new medical centre for Brackley

Work is to begin next week on Brackley’s long-awaited new medical centre.

The centre, part of a major development at the northern entrance to the town, will accommodate two merged GP practices, Brackley Health Centre and Washington House Surgery, as well as a new pharmacy.

Initial hopes were for the centre to open later this year, but the developers now say it will open in early summer 2020.

As well as improved and extended facilities for the GP practice, the three-storey medical centre will accommodate a minor injuries treatment centre, 16 intermediate care beds (transferred from Brackley Cottage Hospital), a pharmacy, a café and ambulance base, as well as 130 car parking spaces.

The new centre has been designed by specialist architects in the primary healthcare team at real estate advisor GVA.

GVA has been working with GPs from Brackley Medical Centre for the past five years on the project.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held next Friday (January 11) to mark the start of construction of the centre.