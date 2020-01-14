Healthwatch Bucks asks people to speak up to improve care

Healthwatch Bucks are calling on more people to share their views about their experiences, as part of the new #SpeakUp2020 campaign aimed at improving healthcare.

Healthwatch has launched #SpeakUp2020 for people to communicate the changes they want to see to their local health and care services and their feedback will be used to identify the most important issues in the local area.

Healthwatch Bucks Speak Up campaign

Every Healthwatch in the country will be taking part in the #SpeakUp2020 campaign.

By taking five minutes to speak up, people in Buckinghamshire can improve care for themselves, their loved ones, and their community. It’s that simple.

Healthwatch England, the national champion for health and social care, has today also revealed the top issues people across the country are talking to Healthwatch about. They are; mental health, hospital care and social care.

As well as a greater focus on peer support, people want the NHS and social care to better understand what children and young people want and need from health services.

Sir Robert Francis CQ, Chair of Healthwatch England said:

“Listening to peoples experiences and understanding what they want to see done differently often provides practical solutions that help hospitals, GP surgeries and care services better manage the increasing demands being places on them.

“At Healthwatch this is what we do. We take the time to listen, and encourage others, especially leaders, across health and care to do the same. This builds vital insight and understanding that helps services make the right changes.”

People can share the changes they want to see by getting in touch with Healthwatch Bucks by completing the short online survey: www.healthwatch.co.uk/speak-2020