Here he goes again on his own

Buckingham's very own world famous guitar hero, Bernie Marsden, will be playing two nights at the recently refurbished Old Town Hall on 26 and 27 October.

Buckingham's very own world famous guitar hero, Bernie Marsden, will be playing two nights at the recently refurbished Old Town Hall on 26 and 27 October.

Bernie Marsden

Bernie was a founder member of one of Britain's most successful bands 'Whitesnake' writing or co-writing many of their biggest hits, including 'Here I Go Again' which topped the US singles chart and would go on to be voted number 17 in VH1's 100 Greatest Songs of the '80s.

The guitarist, who was born and raised in Buckingham, performed at venues such as Madison Square Gardens and Donnington Park, and played alongside the likes of Rory Gallagher, Gary Moore and Ringo Starr during his illustrious career.

Describing the upcoming event, Bernie said:

“It's basically an evening with...I've got some terrific old photographs which we'll put up on the screen. There'll be a lot of music and a lot of talking."

Bernie in his younger days

In 2017, Bernie published his autobiography, 'Where's My Guitar?: On The Tour Bus With The Snakeman'. If the reception to the book is anything to go by then the audience can expect many an enthralling tale of life on the road.

The Old Town Hall, which had a £1 million refurbishment completed in March of this year, including to its historic ballroom, is a fitting venue for Bernie's return to performing in Buckingham. Jean Rush, the General Manager of the Town Hall explained:

“Bernie's career started at the ballroom and we've done a big refurb this year.”

The musician agreed, saying:

Bernie Marsden and Whitesnake

"It's fab up there and it's a place that has a lot of memories for me."

Though Bernie lived in London or was touring through much of the 1980's, living the rock and roll lifestyle, he has always retained a connection with Buckingham, moving back permanently around 30 years ago. His love of the town was clear as he stressed the importance of the local aspect of the shows:

“I'm still the local bloke really. I'm using local guys for the sound system so it really is a local affair.”

Supporting Bernie is young guitar prodigy, Toby Lee, who is just 13 years old. Bernie was full of praise for the child star, saying:

“There's this kid called Toby Lee. He's only 13 years old and he's a terrific guitar player.”

Other artists will also be performing but are not yet confirmed.

Tickets for the event are selling fast. The price is £27.20 and can be purchased from the Villiers Hotel website. Click here.