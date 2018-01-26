Here's how to watch the debate over the Early Help decision

Four councillors challenged Bucks County Council's decision to redesign children's services, triggering another round of debate.

Now, Buckinghamshire County Council's Children’s Social Care and Learning Select Committee will hold a special meeting on February 2 to re-examine the changes, which would see 35 children's centres, as they are know, shut and replaced with nine hubs.

Four backbench County Councillors, Julia Wassell, Chaudhary Ditta, Martin Farrow and Niknam Hussain, decided to 'call-in' the decision, after it was made on January 8.

Bucks County Council said the public are "welcome to attend the meeting" which will be held at County Hall in Aylesbury at 10:30am, in person "to observe" or via a live webcast.

Residents can see the meeting's agenda here, and watch the webcast at this link.

Bucks County Council explained: "The call-in procedure, established by the Local Government Act 2000, is part of the Council's democratic scrutiny process, enabling non-executive councillors to challenge any decision made by or on behalf of the council's executive and have it examined by the relevant council select committee.

"Because the decision being called in relates to children's services, it is to be reviewed by the Children’s Social Care and Learning Select Committee, which has convened the meeting on February 2 specifically for this purpose."

At the meeting, the select committee will have the option of either rejecting the call-in request, or referring the Early Help decision back to Cabinet for further consideration.