Here’s where you can see Paw Patrol’s new live tour in 2018

Paw Patrol LIVE! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ will be touring Britain during the summer and autumn months this year.

Beginning with a performance in Edinburgh on Saturday 28 July, the production will then be making 11 stops across Scotland, England and Wales, finishing the run in Brighton on the 8 and 9 September.

Paw Patrol LIVE! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ full tour dates:

Sat 28 Jul: The Playhouse, Edinburgh

Thu 2 Aug: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Sat 4 and Sun 5 Aug: SECC, Glasgow Wed 8 Aug: Echo Arena, Liverpool

Sat 11 and Sun 12 Aug: Manchester Arena, Manchester

Wed 15 Aug: Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

Sat 18 Aug: Arena Birmingham

Wed 22 Aug: Motor Point Arena, Cardiff

Sat 25 and Sun 26 Aug: The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

Sat 1 and Sun 2 Sep: Windsor Hall, Bournemouth International Centre

Sat 8 and Sun 9 Sep: Brighton Centre, Brighton

PAW Patrol to the rescue The show follows Mayor Goodway getting everything shipshape for a big pirate day celebration in Adventure Bay.

However, when Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Over land and across the high seas, the pups set out to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway so the celebration can go on.

Things get ‘ruff’ when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom.

The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears,

Tracker. An innovative performance Similar to PAW Patrol Live! ‘Race to the Rescue’, which continues to tour the world in 2018, the new show includes two acts and an intermission.

The performance incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage, as well as their vehicles and packs during the adventure.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 16 March at 9am, priced from £15.

https://www.ents24.com/uk/tour-dates/paw-patrol-live