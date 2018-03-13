Historic wartime airfield set to be developed for housing

You may have seen the iconic gliders soaring over Haddenham as you looked to the skies across Buckinghamshire.

There have been gliders at Haddenham ever since the Second World War, and Upward Bound Trust has flown gliders there for 53 years.



However, this could soon be coming to an end after the airfield is set to be closed and redeveloped into housing.



The land is owned by Land Improvement Holdings, yet used by the Upwart Bound Trust Charity, that teaches young people and people with certain types of diability to fly gliders.



Angus Galbraith is the charity’s chairman and he shared his thoughts with the Bucks Herald.



He said: “The Upward Bound Trust (UBT) have continued to negotiate with the landowners, Land Improvement Holdings (LIH). It is now apparent that the airstrip will not be ploughed before the end of April earliest & the Trustees are hopeful of extending this time frame with continued use of the airfield.

"LIH are examining ways in which they can help the UBT to relocate.



Despite the extension, Angus said they still need to find a new home in the medium to long term.



He added: “The trust has taught so many people to fly gliders, we’re a totally voluntary-run organisations and we rely on charitable donations.



“It would be terribly upsetting for a lot of us to see all that stop.



“The Trust would like to hear from anyone that could make available a fairly flat 1000m x 100m strip of grass with no significant obstacles at either end & no power lines.

"Additionally some land for a hangar & glider trailers would be required."



