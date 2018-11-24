Hospice holding tree of light services in Aylesbury and Buckingham

The Florence Nightingale Hospice is holding tree of light services in Aylesbury and Buckingham next month where people can remember friends or family they have lost during the year.

The services are open to anyone who wishes to spend time quietly remembering friends and family members who have died.

The hospice are keen to stress that the ceremonies are open to all, regardless of religion or spirituality, and it doesn’t matter whether your loved ones were cared for by the hospice or died at home or in hospital.

The hospice's bereavement support team lead Ann Kenny said: “The Tree of Light events are designed to give people a space where a part of the season is set aside to commemorate loved ones.

“Christmas can often be a time of conflicting emotions, or it can be so busy that those who are grieving can’t find a time to process feelings of sadness which may come to the fore at this time of year.”

There are a number of different ways to commemorate loved ones through the hospice’s tree of light events.

You can either sponsor a light in memory of them and write a dedication which will appear in the books of honour which can be viewed at the hospice over the festive period or at the two tree of light events.

The Aylesbury service takes place at the charity's head office on Walton Street at 5pm on Sunday December 2 and at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Buckingham on Saturday December 8 at 4pm.

To sponsor a light in memory of someone please contact the hospice's fundraising team on 01296 429 975 to request a form or visit www.fnhospice.org.uk/tree-of-light to find out more.