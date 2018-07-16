Hotel dream comes true for former Savoy chef

A new boutique hotel in Castle Street, Buckingham has held a drinks and canapé reception evening to celebrate its opening.

The Stoneleigh House Boutique Hotel officially opened last month and already has a host of rave reviews online for its decor and food.

This should come as no surprise as the hotel is managed by Jane Parslow, who has worked as a chef for 35 years, starting at the Savoy Hotel in London and most recently with her own patisserie business.

She explained to this paper that her opportunity came as the result of a long-term friendship with a silent partner and financier which ironically began with him firing her! Fortunately they got over it and are now partners in this new venture.

“I’m a lucky girl,” Jane said, “my dream has come true.”

Stoneleigh has six individually designed bedrooms in a 17th Century house that has been carefully restored, keeping many original features but with some quirky, modern additions.

Needless to say considering Jane’s background, non-residents are also welcome for drinks and home-made cakes.

For more information or to make a reservation visit: www.stoneleighhouseboutiquehotel.com