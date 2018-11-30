Housebuilder collecting donations for Towcester food bank

A housebuilder is collecting donations for Towcester's food bank in the run-up to the Christmas period.

About four million Brits are turning to food banks for support, so Bloor Homes has set up a donation station at its Redhouse Farm at Towcester Grange development in London Road.

Running until mid-December, the family-owned developer wants residents to bring non-perishable items including cereal, pasta, rice, coffee, tea and tinned produce which will then be delivered to the Towcester Food Bank before Christmas.

Sales director for Bloor Homes South Midlands Vanessa Macnee said: "At Bloor Homes we are committed to supporting the communities in which we build and are therefore delighted to be able to help the nearby Towcester Food Bank which does such valuable work within the town.

"The statistics show a sharp increase in the number of families who are relying on the support of food banks.

"As we approach winter and the festive period we would therefore encourage people to think about those who aren’t as fortunate as they are and donate what they can to help people in need within the local area."

The Trussell Trust co-ordinates the nationwide network of food banks and its director of operations said she was grateful for Bloor Homes' support.

"For too many people, this Christmas will not be a time of celebration," said Samantha Stapley.

"Every year our network of food banks sees a spike in need during December, and what we’re hearing from the frontline suggests this year food banks will see just as many, if not more, people referred for help.

"Food banks across the Midlands will be working hard to provide not only essential food but also little extras that offer hope at a time when people need it most.

"This can only be done with the support of people and businesses in local communities, so we’re very grateful for the support Bloor Homes is giving to food banks in the lead up to this Christmas."

A full list of food items that can be donated is available here.