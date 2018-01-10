How do you know if you have Australian flu as cases in Aylesbury Vale rocket?

Workplaces in Aylesbury Vale and wider Bucks are feeling the strain as 1,600 Brits are struck down by the deadly ‘Aussie flu’ virus.

A deadly strain of Australian flu is working its way across the country with more than 1,600 people struck down with symptoms.

That figure is representative of those who have come forward as having the flu, so the number could potentially be much higher.

On Friday, southern England was largely untouched by the violent flu, but by Monday every region in the country had reported infections. The H3N2 strain has killed 300 Australians and caused a string of deaths in Ireland, but most have belonged to one of the high risk categories: pregnant women; young children; the elderly; those with chronic conditions causing immunosuppressancy.

Symptoms

Uncomfortable bouts of diarrhoea and stomach pains will accompany nausea and vomiting and a painfully dry, hacking cough will stay with you for at least a week, but the symptoms could last twice that long. The ‘Aussie flu’ is a virus so there’s no quick fix from your pharmacist. Home-prescribed bed rest, plentiful sleep, fluids and paracetamol or ibuprofen can reduce the discomfort and keep your temperature from spiking. Your doctor won’t prescribe you antibiotics either, unless you’ve contracted a secondary infection due to an overburdened immune system. If you’re still ill at the end of a second week, it’s a good sign the virus has intensified. Left unchecked, Aussie flu can lead to more serious health scares like pneumonia, so call NHS 111 if symptoms continue or your condition worsens.