How should Buckingham celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landings?

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first landing on the moon, the theme for this year’s Buckingham Fringe Festival is 'the sun, the moon and the stars.'

The festival, which runs from July 13 to 21, features talks, activities and events - this year with a 'space' theme.

UK Astronomy's stand at a previous edition of the Buckingham Fringe

Events planned include a family fun day, a space themed quiz and an intergalactic treasure hunt.

The town council are currently seeking further suggestions of events and they are also looking for local organisations and businesses to take part.

Anyone who is interested in organising an event as part of the fringe or finding out more should e-mail events co-ordinator Amanda Brubaker at events@buckingham-tc.gov.uk before March 31 so that the event can be included in the fringe brochure.

Chairman of the fringe's subcommittee Terry Bloomfield said: “Fringe week is a real community occasion and we are very keen to work with any local group or business who want to put on their own event.”