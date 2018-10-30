How you can help restore the River Ouse following pollution incident in Buckingham

The Environment Agency has announced details of a drop in event which is being held in Buckingham next month.

The event at Buckingham Community Centre on Wednesday November 7 focuses on what can be done to restore the River Ouse following an incident in June where an estimated 2,000 fish died on a stretch of the river through Buckingham.

An Environment Agency investigation later found that pollutants had entered the River Great Ouse at Brackley.

As well as causing the death of thousands of fish the pollution severely impacted the river’s ecosystem, including the organisms that feed the fish population.

As the focus turns to restoring the river, EA staff are hosting a drop-in event at the Small Hall in Buckingham Community Centre between 2pm and 7pm.

The focus will be on the processes of impact monitoring of river pollution incidents and river ecology restoration, there will also be presentations on river ecology restoration at 3.30pm and 6pm.

Key themes of the day will be:

> The EA's roles and responsibilities following a water pollution incident of this nature

> Investigating the cause and impacts on the environment

> Pollution prevention controls

> The planning process, recovery and restoration of the River Great Ouse between Brackley and Thornton

> How people can get involved in the restoration process