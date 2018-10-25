How you can help students study at the University of Buckingham

The University of Buckingham is appealing to local donors and businesses to support its students by covering some of the costs towards their book bursaries.

A number of local donors and businesses are already on board and the university are hoping more will come forward to help with the scheme.

So far all the donations are being offered anonymously.

One of the donors has spoken favourably towards helping students on the Philosophy, Politics and Economics course and wants to ensure every student studying PPE is given the 25 books they will need.

The full set of books would ordinarily set a student back £300.

Among those to receive the bursary is overseas student Alexandra Ruff who said: "The book bursary was an extraordinary and very generous gift, and a perfect example of the unique help students are provided with in Buckingham.

"I want to help spread the word about how amazing the work being done here is and the book bursary is just one example of that.”

The university's partnership and outreach manager Dean Jones said: “We are enormously grateful for those who offer book bursaries.

"Our students say it makes a huge difference to their studies as it is costly to have to buy long lists of books.

"If anyone would like to consider offering a book bursary - it can be a number of books or even just one book - that would be very generous.

"Those who already do so love meeting our students and interacting with them so that they can see how their generous donations are helping students develop and succeed in their studies.”

If you are interested in getting involved with the book bursary scheme e-mail Dean Jones via dean.jones@buckingham.ac.uk