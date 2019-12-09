HS2 protesters head for Bucks nature reserve as clearance work begins without warning

HS2 protesters in North Bucks have again been mobilised this week after it was revealed that the Calvert Jubilee nature reserve is being cleared without prior notice.

Steeple Claydon-based campaign group Anti-HS2 SOC (Save Our Countryside) contacted this paper at the weekend following an announcement on the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) website on Friday 6 December stating:

“We were dismayed to discover that HS2 have closed footpaths and begun clearing parts of Calvert Jubilee nature reserve without any warning or notice. The works should be stopped immediately and the Oakervee Review into HS2 be allowed to report back before any decision is made of whether clearance works should take place.”

Mark Vallance, reserve manager at Calvert Jubilee nature reserve told us:

“We had three or four separate reports at the back end of last week and what has disturbed us the most is the fact that we had no prior knowledge of this work.

He added:

“We want answers from HS2 about why now and why they have not been engaging with us recently.”

We spoke to Frank Mahon of Anti-HS2 SOC at midday on Monday who reported no significant activity in the area, believing work was postponed due to high winds.

Mr Mahon confirmed the group will be onsite again tomorrow.