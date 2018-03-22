Hundreds mourn the passing of Mursley stalwart Faith Baxter

More than 400 people packed into Mursley Church on Friday March 16 for a service to remember the life of Faith Baxter.

Faith, who passed away at the age of 86 earlier this month, was well-known in Mursley and further afield.

Her family described her as a ‘100% extrovert’ who thrived on the company of others.

Her home at Spring Grove Farm in the village was always open to visitors.

Faith was a regular attendee at Mursley parish village church and became a member of their Prayer for Healing group.

She was also involved with the Parochial Church Council and the Deanery Synod.

Faith dedicated a lot of her time to the pony club, inspiring lots of youngsters to take up riding in her role as the Whaddon Chase Pony Club tetrathlon coach.

As well as the pony club Faith’s other local loves were the Women’s Institute and the Whaddon Chase hunt.

In his thanksgiving address at the service her son Toby said: “I am thankful for her life; for her incredible investment in my family and me.

“Her welcome-all attitude was a huge strength and through her life she never hesitated, not even for a second, to connect, to care.

“To some of you she was known as Mrs B, to others Pipsie, to others Faith, to her old school friends, she was Fegie, but to us as her children, she was known simply as “Mum”.

Faith leaves behind three children (Mary, Luke and Toby) and seven grandchildren (Josh, Zac, Molly, Otto, Ava-Jane, Guinevere, and Leonora).

A village resident said: “I’ve never seen the church so packed.

“Faith lived here for more than 50 years and was a real character who will be very much missed.”

After the church service, a reception was held at Mursley Village Hall.