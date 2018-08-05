Hundreds take part in Scooterthon at Silverstone to raise money for hospice

More than 180 children took to their scooters for the fourth annual Mini-Moo Scooterthon, which was held at Silverstone for the first time this year.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Silverstone Wing, children aged from three to 11 and parents did one or two sponsored laps to raise money for Willen's Hospice.

All children were given medals as they crossed the finish line and other goodies were handed out to thank them.

Senior events fundraiser Tracey Jago, said: “The atmosphere was brilliant. The weather was great.

"We were thrilled to see so many happy, smiling faces and amazed at their energy.

"Some children even scooted around three times."

She added. "In addition to great scooting, the children have managed to raise an incredible £2,244 so far.

"We would like to thank everybody who took part to make this such a fun outing."

All the children who raised more than £100 for the hospice during the August 1 Scooterthon will be invited to a celebration party in September.

Willen Hospice needs to raise £4.7 million every year to ensure it can continue to offer end-of-life care to patients in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.