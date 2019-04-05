Hunt continues for burglar who has reoffended since absconding from Springhill in February

Police are re-appealing for help as they continue to try and trace a convicted burglar who has re-offended since absconding from HMP Springhill earlier this year.

Jason Sufi, 39, escaped from the open jail in Grendon Underwood on Wednesday February 20 at around 1.15pm.

Jason Sufi, who absconded from HMP Springhill in February

Sufi is white, about 5ft 6ins tall, with olive skin, dark hair and of a medium build.

When he was last seen he was wearing a light blue tracksuit with socks over the bottoms.

Sufi is serving a nine year indeterminate sentence for burglary, false imprisonment and robbery.

Since escaping from Springhill, Sufi is also wanted in connection with burglaries in Oxfordshire, Kent, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire and Wiltshire.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Wilson said: “Since Sufi absconded from HMP Springhill, he is now wanted in connection with burglaries which occurred throughout the south of England.

“He may have travelled elsewhere across the UK, so we would like to speak to anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts.

“If you see him, do not approach him, but call 999 quoting reference 43190054895.

“If you have any other information which could help us locate him, please call 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”