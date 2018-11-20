Ice skating rink coming to Buckingham town centre

An ice-skating rink is due to come to Buckingham town centre for one week only - starting on Monday November 26.

The pop-up artificial ice rink will be in place at the Cattle Pens from November 26 through until Sunday December 2.

It will be open on weekdays from 3pm to 9pm and at the weekend between 11am and 9pm.

Sessions on the ice last 30 minutes with 10 minutes allowed for changing footwear.

Buckingham Town Council's events co-ordinator Amanda Brubaker explained the idea behind the new venture for Buckingham.

She said: "We have not had an ice rink in Buckingham before.

"The company who provide the rink (iSk8) came and measured and discovered that it fitted in the space available."

Anyone who would like to enjoy a skating session must pre-book a timeslot and is advised to do so as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

Amanda added: "Bookings are going very well - we have eight sessions available per day.

"Bookings are going particularly fast particularly on Friday November 30.

"We believe it is open to the elements so our advice is to come well dressed!

"We would like to thank all the sponsors and everyone who has helped to make this happen."

The ice rink will be in operation on the evening of Saturday December 1 - when the town's Christmas lights are being switched on at 6.30pm.

To book a timeslot on the ice visit www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk/events/ice-rink