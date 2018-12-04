Ice skating rink's first visit to Buckingham proves a success

Buckingham's first ever pop-up synthetic ice skating rink proved a great success during its nine day stay in the town.

More than 1,100 people used the temporary rink, based in the Cattle Pens, between Monday November 26 and Sunday December 2.

The event was funded by money from ticket sales and sponsorship meaning the final cost to the town council was £676.

1,153 tickets were sold with skaters using the rink between 3pm and 9pm on weekdays and 11am and 9pm at the weekend.

The rink was provided by iSk8 who said that Buckingham was the friendliest place they had worked in.

MK Lightning's ice hockey team supported the rink by sending their mascot, Pucky the Polar Bear and some of the club's players to encourage skaters.

Buckingham town councillor Terry Bloomfield said: “The event was a great success - hundreds of families were drawn into the town centre where they used the shops and restaurants.

"They had lots of fun and made the town centre feel vibrant and Christmassy.

"At a final cost to the council of £676 the skating rink represented excellent value for money.

"We are always keen to receive feedback from residents, in this case it would be great to know whether there would be support for providing the ice rink next year, or if there are ideas for other events the town council could try in the future."