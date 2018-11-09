If you've seen a fire engine this week here's where it may have been headed

The week's round-up of Bucks Fire and Rescue activity in Aylesbury and Buckingham.

Wednesday 7 November, 12.07pm

Collision involving an HGV lorry, A418, between Rowsham and Burston Ridge Farm, Aylesbury Road, Rowsham. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. One man was released, uninjured, before they arrived. Their services were not required.

Wednesday 7 November, 12.01pm

Fire in derelict building, Buckingham Ring Road, Buckingham. One appliance and crew from Buckingham, one from Bletchley and one from Winslow attended, along with an officer. Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation. The building was 20 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke.

Tuesday 6 November, 9.27pm

Automatic fire alarm, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury and one from Waddesdon attended, along with an officer. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera. False alarm.

Tuesday 6 November, 6.40pm

Automatic fire alarm, Chandos Road, Buckingham. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended. False alarm due to cooking fumes.

Tuesday 6 November, 5.06pm

Automatic fire alarm, Tring Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Monday 5 November, 5.47pm

Automatic fire alarm, Ashendon Road, Westcott. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Monday 5 November, 5.43pm

Automatic fire alarm, Dobbins Lane, Wendover. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Monday 5 November, 5.18pm

Firefighters responded to a fire in the open, Nash Road, Great Horwood. One appliance and crew from Buckingham and one from Bletchley attended. Intentional burning, their services were not required.

Monday 5 November, 11.30am

Automatic fire alarm, Westcott Road, Ashendon. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Monday 5 November, 9.50am

Small fire in kitchen plug socket, Fuggle Drive, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used small gear and a thermal imaging camera. They isolated the electrical supply and provided advice.

Monday 5 November, 9.03am

Collision involving two vehicles, Wycombe Road, Princes Risborough. One appliance and crew from High Wycombe and one from Aylesbury attended, along with an officer. One woman was released, injured, and handed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Sunday 4 November, 6.22pm

Collision involving one car, Lower Icknield Way, Monks Risborough. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended, along with an officer. One man was out of the car, injured, before they arrived. Firefighters provided first aid and handed him into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Sunday 4 November, 5.19pm

Firefighters responded to a fire in the open, Northumberland Avenue, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. no firefighting action was required.

Sunday 4 November, 5.58am

Firefighters attended the scene of a gas leak, after a car collided with a gas main, Bennetts Lane, Rowsham, near to the junction with the A418. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended, along with an officer. Firefighters set up a scene cordon, and a road closure was enforced. Properties in the area were evacuated as a precaution. The gas company, Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service also attended.

Saturday 3 November, 9.38pm

Automatic fire alarm, Northend Square, Buckingham. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended. False alarm.

Saturday 3 November, 7.27pm

Firefighters responded to a fire in the open, London Road, Buckingham. One appliance and c rew from Buckingham attended. False alarm due to bonfire.

Saturday 3 November, 7.24pm

Bedroom fire, Walton Dene, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used Two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one main jet, a thermal imaging camera and positive pressure ventilation. Two men and a woman were treated by South Central Ambulance Service, for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Saturday 3 November, 6.07pm

Firefighters responded to a fire in the open, Aylesbury Road, Wing. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters found the cause to be a large bonfire in a garden.

Saturday 3 November, 3.59pm

Bushes on fire, Stocklake, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Saturday 3 November, 2.54pm

Automatic fire alarm, Willow Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Saturday 3 November, 3.01am

Garage fire spreading to house, Main Street, Grendon Underwood. One appliance and crew from Brill, two from Aylesbury, two from Bicester, one from Buckingham, the Incident Command Unit from Aylesbury and a support unit from Slade Park, Oxford attended, along with five officers. Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one main jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan. A car and the garage were 100 per cent destroyed by the fire, the ground floor of the house was severely damaged by fire, and the remainder of the property was smoke damaged.

Saturday 3 November, 12.57am

Automatic fire alarm, Peverel Court, Portway Road, Stone. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Friday 2 November, 7.55pm

Firefighters responded to a call to a large pile of burning rubbish, Aylesbury Road, Wing. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used a main jet.

Friday 2 November, 12.34pm

Collision involving two cars, Brentwood Way, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury and an officer attended. Their services were not required.

Friday 2 November, 4.41am

Car fire, Hanover Close, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. One car was 100 per cent destroyed by the fire, a second car was 10 per cent damaged by the fire.

Thursday 1 November, 6.30pm

Firefighters responded to a report of a car fire, Broadfields, junction with A41, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm due, smoke caused by car overheating. Firefighters provided advice.

Thursday 1 November, 8.47am

Firefighters responded to a call to a house fire, Chandos Road, Buckingham. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended, along with an officer. False alarm due to steam from heating system.

Thursday 1 November, 7.07am

Large bonfire, Kingsey Road, Thame. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended, along with an officer. Firefighters used one hose reel jet.