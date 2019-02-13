Impressive turnout for Stowe's second winter trail run

Around 300 people took part in the second Stowe winter trail run at Stowe Landscape Gardens on Sunday February 10.

Organisers say the early rain did not dampen participants enthusiasm for the start of the race at the New Inn visitor centre.

There was a choice of either a 6km or 12km course on a mix of grass, paths and gravel tracks and the route gave runners the chance to enjoy some local landmarks including the Palladian Bridge, Gothic Temple and 11 Acre Lake.

Entrants travelled from far and wide and bottles of Stowe apple juice were given to two participants from other countries - Kate Robertson from Montrose, Scotland and Turgay Alihos from Melbourne, Australia.

Girl power was the order of the day as the ladies swept away the men in the 6km event, taking the first four places overall.

A number of people entrants to the 12km event used it as part of their training for April's London Marathon.

Organisers added there was great feedback about the course and organisation and that many people have already signed up for the final event in the series on March 3.

Entries are still available at www.Goldswanevents.co.uk