IN PICTURES: Buckingham comes together for the royal wedding

Buckingham held various events to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last week.

Buckingham Primary School got in the wedding spirit early with an outdoor wedding party on Friday 18.

Buckingham Primary School royal wedding street party.

Nursery and primary school children enjoyed lunch with pupils Alisha Lambourne and Alan Igielski playing the roles of bride and groom as the school re-enacted the ceremony.

The following day Lace Hill Community Centre hosted a royal wedding party.

The main event was shown on a big screen while there was various entertainment throughout the day, including performances from singer Olivia Gaynard.

The University of Buckingham held a royal wedding celebration on the Saturday as well with students and their families enjoying proceedings at the Ondaatje Hall.

Buckingham royal wedding party at Lace Hill Community Centre, organised by the town council.

For more photos from Buckingham’s royal wedding celebrations pick up a copy of Friday’s Advertiser.

Buckingham royal wedding party at Lace Hill Community Centre, organised by the town council. Harry and Meghan.