IN PICTURES: Buckingham spring fair goes ahead despite wet weather

Buckingham Town Council’s annual spring fair was held on April 8 in the Cattle Pens.

The event featured various local organisations promoting what they do in the town as well as performances from a couple of local groups.

The town council’s events co-ordinator Amanda Brubaker said: “The event went well considering the wet weather.”

Among those in attendance were the Brackley Morris Men and Pure Gym.

The fun-loving Morris Men even took part in a fitness session with gym instructors which gathered quite a crowd of onlookers on the day.

Among the stall holders selling their wares and promoting their groups were Buckingham Women’s Institute, Buckingham Men in Sheds, Buckingham FairTrade Group, Buckingham Edible Woodland Group, Proctors, The Friends of Buckingham Old Gaol, Proctors and Finca El Monte.

Pictures by Jake McNulty.