IN PICTURES: Family fun at Buckingham Big Camp

The second Big Camp event was held at Buckingham Primary School over the weekend of July 21 and 22.

The event saw pupils and their parents come together for two days of fun activities within the school’s grounds.

The sunset at the end of day one of Buckingham Primary School's big camp

The fun started on Saturday afternoon as parents put tents up while the team from Buckingham based S4A Childcare entertained the children with fun activities.

Later there was live music from Rag N Roll and the chance to join in with some country dancing.

After dinner there was singing around the campfire and the toasting of marshmallows around the fire pit.

After a sleepover, Sunday started with a cooked breakfast and a tai-chi session.

Adults and children alike joined in with the country dancing

The event raised £1,000 which will be donated to local charities that support homeless young adults.

Sunday morning at the Buckingham Big Camp started with a tai-chi session