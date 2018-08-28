IN PICTURES: Scouting For Girls top bill at muddy Swanbourne Music Festival

Scouting For Girls were the star attraction at this year’s Swanbourne music festival which took place on Sunday August 26.

The festival was held at The Betsey Wynne pub and proved a great success despite wet weather leading to a very muddy festival site.

Scouting For Girls in action

The full line-up for the day was Sam Turner, Bee Arnold, Rondeau-Hartup, The Eclectix, Ashley Falls, The Scruff Club, Deeper Purple, The Fabulators, Soulfish and finally Scouting For Girls.

Event director Charlotte Jackson said: “Swanbourne Music Festival was a huge success - doubling in size since last year.

“We had the most cruel weather on the day, but well over 2,000 people showed great British spirit with their wellies, brollies and shelters.

“They embraced the festival mud and proved themselves to be the most wonderful happy crowd!

Festival-goers enjoying Scouting For Girls performance

“Scouting for Girls rocked Swanbourne and all our acts performed brilliantly.

“Huge thanks go to the many people from Oakman Inns and the various local suppliers we use to get the event up and running.

“It’s a huge operation and we can’t do it without very talented and hardworking people.”

The final total raised had yet to be announced but around £500 was made in car park donations which will be split between the Puzzle Centre and Medical Detection Dogs.

Festival-goers enjoying Scouting For Girls performance

As well as the live music, there was a range of food and drink stalls available and there were inflatables and other activities for the children.