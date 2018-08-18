IN PICTURES: The otter sculptures that are brightening up a Buckingham park

A series of new otter sculptures have provided a new lease of life to a Buckingham park.

The Family of Otters sculptures were a signature of Bourton Park but in 2014 the town council decided they had become worn out and were in need of replacement.

Bourton Park users posing with the new otter sculptures

The pond by the sculpture became badly silted up and overgrown and was unsuitable for children, who in the past would play in the shallow water.

Now, Buckingham Town Council’s environment committee has commissioned replacement sculptures which were made by artist Andy Stentiford, who runs his own sculpture company which specialises in locally knotted wood chainsaw carving.

Buckingham town councillor Robin Stuchbury said: “I’m pleased the council has put in new otter sculptures.

“People who I have spoken to in the park really like them.”

One of the new otters in all its glory!

Buckingham mayor Jon Harvey cuts a ribbon to mark the opening of the new otters