In pictures: Thousands drink in Brackley Beer Festival

More than 80 different drinks were on offer as thousands of people came from all over to enjoy Brackley Beer Festival on Saturday (July 21).

A record turnover is expected from the 18th annual charity event at Brackley Town Park with the proceeds going to a variety of organisations and good causes in and around the town.

Brackley Round Table organised the festival, which had 72 different ales, 18 boxes of cider, Pimms, wines plus a selection of bands providing the music and plenty of food on offer too.

Co-organiser Phil Luxford said: “We are yet to have the final total but early calculations suggest we’re going to raise £20,000-plus which is a fantastic amount, especially to raise on one day.”

“It’s a really good family event and it’s been a really good year.”