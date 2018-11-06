In the railway centre, Buckingham's cubs sleep for one night!

Cub scouts from Buckingham enjoyed a sleepover trip to the Bucks Railway Centre in Quainton at the weekend.

The group, who were all aged eight to ten, spent the night at the Bucks Railway Centre.

After activities on Saturday evening which included games, creating a badge, origami and rope making the group settled down for some shut eye.

They were then woken up early on Sunday morning and enjoyed a tour of the engine sheds and museum as well as rides on a full size steam train and on the miniature railway.

The activities during the sleepover will count towards the children's adventure, outdoors and personal challenge badges plus the youngsters will have achieved their hikes away and nights away badges.

Adult volunteer Yvonne Taylor who organised the event said: “This was a first for the railway centre and they even created a badge specially for the event.

“Scouting is growing and in our area we have seen an increase of over 12% when we compare our figures against last year’s.

"Scouting provides opportunities for young people and adult volunteers to learn new skills, do activities for the first time, and have lots of fun.”

The photo above was taken before bedtime with some cubs looking sleepier than others!