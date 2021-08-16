Injured man cut from wrecked car after crash near Buckingham
Firefighters were called following the collision in Leckhampstead
Monday, 16th August 2021, 9:35 am
Updated
Monday, 16th August 2021, 9:36 am
Firefighters used cutting gear to rescue an injured man from a car after a crash on a village road yesterday, Sunday, August 15.
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called out at 10.10am following the single-car collision on Lillingstone Lovell Road, Leckhampstead.
A fire engine from Buckingham and one from West Ashland attended, along with a fire officer.
The firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to release an injured man, who was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.