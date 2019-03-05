Interactive whiteboards a popular addition to Buckingham Primary School's classrooms

Buckingham Primary School has a new addition to some of its classrooms - interactive whiteboards.

The new resources are proving useful to the school and are going down well with pupils.

Staff member Becky Coleman said: "The new whiteboards are a great teaching resource - they allow the children to practice their writing and can be used for maths and grammar exercises.

"The whiteboards cost about £2,000 each so for the next batch of seven we are looking at needing to raise £14,000."

Funds were raised for the boards courtesy of events organised by the school's parent and teacher association which is currently chaired by Jacky Dale-Evans.

So far seven boards have been installed in classrooms, with fundraising for the next batch of seven underway.

Mrs Coleman added: "Our big fundraising event is a real life circus which is coming to Buckingham Primary next term.

"We are also planning an Easter bingo event, a film night and a disco."