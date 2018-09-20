Involvement in our Buckingham Community Hospital campaign continues to grow

The amazing community response to our campaign for answers over the future of Buckingham Hospital continues apace.

Vouchers are still flooding into our office, the online survey is almost at 500 responses and the related petition promoted heroically by councillor Robin Stuchbury has been signed by a remarkable 693 Buckingham residents.

Since the electorate in Buckingham is 10,157, it means that around 13% have responded to the campaign. This truly demonstrates the strength of feeling in the town.

This week will be the last week before we collate the final numbers to be presented to the Healthcare Trust at a future public consultation.

If you haven’t yet made your voice heard please do!

Send in the voucher or answer the question online, here: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/buckingham_hospital