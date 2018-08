A planning application has been submitted to build a new drive-thru McDonald's restaurant next to the Tesco Superstore on the London Road.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury said:

"The town is growing and there's a lot of young people who will use it. Also, it provides extra employment opportunities, so it's got to be a good thing."

The plans are yet to be approved.

Do you think this will be a good thing for the town? Let us know your thoughts.

Email: sam.dean@jpress.co.uk