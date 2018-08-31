Is McDonald's coming to Buckingham

A planning application has been submitted to build a new drive-thru McDonald’s restaurant next to the Tesco Superstore on the London Road.

The plans are yet to be approved and the local planning committee will consider the application in due course.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury said:

“The town is growing and there are a lot of young people who will use it. Also, it provides extra employment opportunities, so it’s got to be a good thing.”

While mayor Jon Harvey was keen to remain neutral until the planning committee has had a full debate, he noted the following:

“That McDonald’s want to come here is testament to how much the town is growing because McDonald’s are a major corporation and they don’t go anywhere unless they think they’re going to get enough footfall.”

McDonald’s was founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald in California, and now has over 37,000 outlets globally.

There are approximately 1,300 outlets currently in the UK.

The fast food giant was famously the focus of 2004 documentary ‘Super Size Me’ in which film maker Morgan Spurlock ate exclusively McDonald’s food for 30 days.

During that time he gained 24 lbs in weight and experienced mood swings and even sexual dysfunction.

Reaction on our website so far has been mixed at best, with many feeling that McDonald’s would not be a benefit to the town.

Do you think McDonald’s would be a good thing for Buckingham?

E-mail your thoughts to sam.dean@jpress.co.uk.