With the Vale transforming into a wintry wonderland this weekend, a few frosty friends started to appear in front gardens across the county.

Robin and Suriya Choudhury, together with their 14 year old son Samial, built this 6ft 4" snowman with some fantastic family teamwork.

Robin Choudhury stands proudly next to his families creation

Did you spot any other snowmen on your Sunday travels? Or did you a build a chilly chap that can rival the Choudhury's efforts?

Send your snowy pictures to editorial@bucksherald.co.uk!