'It's my dream job': New bridal boutique owner opens her store in Buckingham

The owner of Brides Boutique, which opened its doors in Buckingham at the weekend, says she has big plans for the shop in Meadow Row.

Kay Poole opened the bridal store on Saturday February 9, and she was joined by the town's deputy mayoress Alexandra Cole and pageant queens for the occasion.

Kay, who lives in Steeple Claydon, said the process of acquiring the store happened very quickly.

She said: "The previous owner of the store needed to take a break.

"They called me on a Sunday and by the following Wednesday I had completed the purchase.

"It all happened very quickly - the opportunity just fell into my lap."

Kay has previously worked at Bicester Village, for various menswear stores and selling Kashmir clothing.

Alongside running Brides Boutique, she is working part-time for Karen Millen, a women's clothing retailer.

Kay is planning to offer opportunities that she claims a lot of other bridal stores do not.

She explained: "I am looking to be very flexible with opening hours and to offer appointments at times that suit clients - for example I did a late night opening last Saturday from 7.30pm to 10pm which was for the benefit of some people who worked during the week.

"I will be having regular opening hours for three days which means brides can have a look at what we offer and then book - a lot of other boutiques do not offer such a service.

"A lot of our stock is made in the Netherlands so it is different to a lot of what is out there.

"I am look to stock items from an Australian company which I believe does not stock anywhere else in the UK.

"I also stock a collection called Mottee Maid - it is a hand finished collection which is only available in a few places outside of London."

Kay also has plans to work alongside neighbouring local businesses and venues and hopes to run an annual event for charity to give something back to her community.

During the opening, she ran a raffle in aid of the Helen & Douglas House Hospice which raised in the region of £100.

To find out more about the store visit its website at www.bridesboutiquebuckingham.co.uk

