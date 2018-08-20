It's time to change! New health campaign begins in Bucks

Bucks County Council are calling on people who have experienced mental health issues to step up and take part in the Time to Change campaign.

The campaign sees Bucks work alongside the national Time to Change movement which aims to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health.

Time to Change Bucks are after ordinary people who have experienced mental health issues either directly or through a family member or friend to join the movement by becoming a local champion.

The hope is that local champions will use their own experiences to help change other people’s perceptions about mental health through conversations and social activity.

Martyn Walsh, a trustee at Bucks Mind and a Time to Change champion first experienced mental health problems during his teenage years.

He said: "I know from my own personal experience how a kind word and a positive attitude from other people really helps make the day better for people who have a mental health problem. The more we can do to help encourage a change in attitudes across Buckinghamshire, the better."

Noel Brown, county council cabinet member for community engagement and public health said: "You don’t need any special experience or skills to become a Time to Change champion, just a willingness to help change people’s attitudes and perceptions.

"The most important thing is that people who have personal experience of mental health problems get to hold meaningful conversations to tackle the misconceptions and negative stereotypes when they come across them."

To find out more about becoming a Time to Change champion you can visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/timetochange or email timetochange@buckscc.gov.uk for further information.