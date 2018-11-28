James Bond's 'first ever' pistol to be auctioned in Northamptonshire

The pistol handled by Sean Connery in the first James Bond film is being auctioned in Northamptonshire next week.

The Walther PPK that featured in the early scenes of Dr No belonged to actor Bernard Lee, who played M in the 1962 film.

The gun featured in 1962's Dr No film

Lee brought it on set when a prop gun ordered for the scene was unavailable.

"This pistol was the first ever to appear in a James Bond film," reads a letter written by Lee that accompanies the lot.

"I have played the part of M in several of the James Bond films.

"The first of these, Doctor No, contained a scene in which Sean was scolded by myself about his choice of firearm.

"His Baretta pistol was replaced by a Walther pistol."

Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert expects the now deactivated gun to fetch between £50,000 and £80,000.

He described the item as "a superlative piece of British film history" that is "synonymous with the 007 brand".

The pistol will be auctioned on December 6 at Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers.