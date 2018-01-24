Janet Blake’s involvement with Bucks politics - from AV Broadband and Limecart to a council chamber ‘joke’ that went wrong...

Cllr Blake has been no stranger to controversy throughout her involvement with Buckinghamshire politics:

May 2015

Cllr Blake appointed to oversee AVDC unitary council bid – The Stewkley councillor is appointed to serve as Cabinet Member for Commercialisation and Business Transformation, in a shake-up organised by council leader and husband Neil Blake. Janet has been a district councillor since 2016.

November 2015

‘Shooting’ gesture in the council chamber – Cllr Blake came under fire in November 2015 after she allegedly directed a ‘gun gesture’ at another councillor. AVDC investigated the incident after a complaint. Cllr Blake said she would ‘curb her actions’ but that the gesture was aimed at a member of her own party and was not intended to be malicious.

December 2017

‘Conflict of interests’ accusations made over Aylesbury Vale Broadband – A review into the management and sale of AVDC commercial project Aylesbury Vale Broadband, which sought to provide high-speed internet to rural villages, was ordered in December 2017. Cllr Anders Christensen accused the Blakes of creating a ‘conflict of interests’ in how it was run. The pair were directors of the scheme.

January 2017

Limecart parent company wound up – Vale Commerce Ltd launched in March 2016 with Cllr Janet Blake as a director. At the end of 2017, councillors voted to make the company dormant, citing ‘private sector competition’ as the reason.