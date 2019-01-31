Just Giving page set up for Buckingham Rugby Club headshave raises £15,000

A Just Giving page set up ahead of Buckingham Rugby Club academy team's headshave has raised more than £15,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The page was one of the most viewed Just Giving pages in the country.

Buckingham Rugby Club academy headshave - photo taken after the shave

On Saturday January 26 the headshave took place with the majority of the academy team, a number of first XV players and a member of the Buckingham Swans ladies team all taking on the chop for charity.

The headshave was organised after one of the club's academy players, who the Advertiser has agreed not to name at the request of the individual's family, was diagnosed with cancer.

The academy's assistant coach David Toone said: "It was absolutely packed in the clubhouse for the headshave.

"We had three home matches for different sides so the majority of spectators who came for those games stayed on to watch the headshave.

"We had to extend the space we had available for people to watch the headshave by putting up a gazebo.

"I'm not sure how many of the players appreciate how close the shave would be - there will be a few cold heads over the next month but all in a great cause."

The club said they wished to thank Scissors Barbers in Buckingham for making themselves available for the heashave on a Saturday afternoon, when they would normally have their own business to run, and to all those that made generous donations.

The club received a message from Judith Anderson, regional fundraiser for the Teenage Cancer Trust saying: "We have just received an email from JustGiving saying that your page was one of their top ten most visited fundraising pages last week with 15,396 views.

"We have never received such an email before - it is truly amazing."

Pick up a copy of tomorrow's Advertiser for more photos from the charity headshave.