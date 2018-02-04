Keep on running! Buckingham parkrun celebrates its 200th event

For some of us, the idea of running halfway to the moon is enough to keep us in bed on a Saturday morning.

For fitness fans in Buckingham, however, a weekend jog is exactly what’s needed and, after 200 events, the Buckingham Parkrun shows no sign of slowing down. Every Saturday at 9am, runners of all ages and abilities meet at the Bridge Street skate park to run 5km and, on January 27, the team met to celebrate their double century.

In the space of 200 runs, participants have clocked up enough miles (176,000km) to comfortably circle the globe four times, or get halfway to the moon.

Runners register on the website to record their times, and print off a special barcode which they use to keep track of their progress.

After a sweat has been thoroughly worked up, the group meet socially at Gelateria Gazzeria for a post-run coffee.

The club report that runners Jonathan Fox and Angela Dyke have put in the most shifts, running 169 and 138 times respectively.

Organiser Ian Barham said: “Whether your personal target is to turn up more regularly, beat your personal best or encourage a new friend or family member to join us we look forward to growing together over our next 200 events and perhaps getting all the way to the moon.”

For more information, head to www.parkrun.org.uk/buckingham