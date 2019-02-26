Keep on running Pete - Buckingham man's 58 10km runs in 58 days

A Buckingham man has raised more than £2,000 for the British Heart Foundation so far as he continues his challenge to complete 58 10km runs in as many days.

Pete Reynolds is aiming to raise £5,800 for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his friend Gary Woollatt, who died suddenly at the age of 58 after heart failure.

Gary Woollatt, who died of heart failure last year

This type of heart disease is known as a ‘silent killer’ and can often be undetected until it is too late.

Pete, 52, said: "Gary went to the gym daily and looked after himself so it was a complete and utter shock when he died suddenly of heart failure in June last year.

"It hit me hard and I decided I wanted to do something to help the British Heart Foundation.

"My first crazy idea was to run a half marathon backwards but my physio strongly advised me against it because of the problems I have with my neck."

At the time of writing Pete was on day 18 of the 58 day challenge and said things were going OK so far.

He said: "The first few days were a particular struggle and I was getting very tired because of the physical running and the very early starts.

"I am making good progress now and have got my head around what I am attempting to do!

"So far I have had somebody running alongside me the whole time.

"The local support has been amazing wherever I have been and I have had sessions with local physios which has helped."

Pete, who lives on Bourton Road in Buckingham, started his 10k runs on Saturday February 9 and his running exploits will take him all over the UK before he finishes on Sunday April 7 at a British Heart Foundation 10k event in Bournemouth.

So far Pete has run locally in the Winslow 10k, and he is also planning to run 10km races in Milton Keynes and at Blenheim Palace.

His average running time for a 10k is 55 minutes with his fastest being in Winslow - 49 minutes 37 seconds.

To read more of Pete's story and donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/run58forrestrun