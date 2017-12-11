Keith Chegwin dies aged 60 - and how he lent his support to a Buckingham charity this spring

Charismatic TV star Keith Chegwin - who supported a Buckingham charity by hosting a charity event in the spring has died aged 60.

Mr Chegwin, whose TV credits included The Big Breakfast, Swap Shop, Cheggers Plays Pop and Extras died after suffering from a long-term lung condition according to the BBC.

It's a Knockout in Buckingham, for the Alec's Angels charity. MC Keith 'Cheggers' Chegwin. PNL-170513-231452009

Mr Chegwin was the star guest at this May’s Alec’s Angels It’s A Knock Out event at Buckingham Athletic FC - helping the charity raise money to help support unwell youngsters and their families.

Alec’s Angels works in partnership with Helen and Douglas House in Oxford, and CLIC Sargent at the John Radcliffe Hospital to do its good work.

In 2008 Mr Chegwin was also the star guest at the grand opening of Aldi in Cambridge Street, Aylesbury - where he charmed the crowd and handed out prizes before the ribbon was cut.